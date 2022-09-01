Skip to Content
Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground

City of Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The city council of Arroyo Grande approved the Central Coast Playgrounds reconstruction project of Elm Street Park to become a fully accessible and inclusive playground.

The new Elm Street Park Inclusive Playground Replacement Project will replace existing equipment with appropriate accommodating sidewalk access, new inclusive playground equipment for all to use, and install a rubber surfacing to ensure safety for both able and disabled bodies.

Construction may cause inconveniences in the area around the playground, such as fenced off portions of the existing sidewalk to walking traffic and some blocked off parking in the Elm Street Parking lot.

Work on the project will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city said it appreciates the community's patience during the construction process.

Any insights, concerns, or special needs that residents may have regarding the construction can contact the Recreation Services Department at (805) 473-5474 about this specific initiative.

General questions can be directed to Sheridan Bohlken, Recreation Services Director, at (805) 473-5478.

