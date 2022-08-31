San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office has been recused from a case involving the arrest of college students who protested during the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 because of his "well-publicized" association with critics of the movement, according to official court documents released on Wednesday.

“[N]o defendant is entitled to a prosecutor to which they are politically or socially or ideologically aligned,” the trial court stated. “The men and woman charged here are entitled to a prosecution not clouded by political or personal advantage to the prosecutor.”

College students Tianna Arata Wentworth (Arata), Marcus Montgomery, Joshua Powell, and Amman Asfaw were all arrested for involvement in a Black Lives Matter protest in San Luis Obispo and onto Highway 101 on July 21, 2020, according to court documents.

Roughly 300 people participated in the march, sparked by the outrage of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police officers.

"The 300-strong group provoked a range of reactions from those they encountered," the court documents said.

"Some cheered the marchers and their cause while others antagonized and vilified them; some complained about the blocked traffic. Images of marchers surrounding cars on Highway 101 appeared in national media outlets."

Prosecutors described Arata as "the marchers' de facto leader," the court documents said, adding that she faced 13 misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment, obstruction of a thoroughfare, unlawful assembly, and disturbing the peace.

She was the only one charged until Dow filed an amendment complaint charging Montgomery and Powell with obstructing police officers and Asfaw with false imprisonment. Another complaint charged Jerad Hill with misdemeanor vandalism, Samuel Grocott with misdemeanor false imprisonment, and Robert Lasta, Jr. with felony vandalism for breaking a car window as it drove through the crowd of protestors.

Arata had moved to disqualify the San Luis Obispo CountyDistrict Attorney's Office from prosecuting her case, and everyone charged joined the motion.

They argued that Dow's antipathy toward Black Lives Matter-inspired protests "slanted his office's investigation" and motivate him to file the charges.

The motion described Dow as "aligned with right-wing conservative political organizations and fundamentalist religious groups that seek to vilify the Black Lives Matter [BLM] movement," according to court documents.

The District Attorney's Office appealed the motion, saying the evidence was a "patchwork of unreliable hearsay" and that the court erred when it relied on newspaper stories, emails, and other out-of-court statements lacking authentication.

The trial court granted the motion and recused the District Attorney's Office after it agreed that the evidence shows a conflict of interest that would render it unlikely that the defendant would receive a fair trial.

The Attorney General will represent the defendants going forward.