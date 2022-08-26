Cayucos Land Conservancy applies to renew national accreditation

CAYUCOS, Calif. – The Cayucos Land Conservancy applied to maintain national accreditation marking the distinction of the conservation effort.

The accreditation, given by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, is given to fewer than 500 of 1,700 land trusts in the U.S.

It acts as a seal of approval assuring the public that the organization protects important natural places and working lands to the Land Trust Alliance Standards and Practices.

Dr. Glenn Okelker, President of the Board of Directors of the Cayucos Land Conservancy, recognizes the magnitude of what it means to remain approved.

"I believe it will enhance our efforts to protect open spaces, wildlife habitat, productive lands and the beautiful landscapes around Cayucos and along our coast,” he said.

The Land Trust invites public input on the importance of awarding this distinction. Those interested can email info@landtrustaccreditation.org.