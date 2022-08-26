Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 1:26 pm

Cayucos Land Conservancy applies to renew national accreditation

Cayucos Land Conservancy

CAYUCOS, Calif. – The Cayucos Land Conservancy applied to maintain national accreditation marking the distinction of the conservation effort.

The accreditation, given by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, is given to fewer than 500 of 1,700 land trusts in the U.S.

It acts as a seal of approval assuring the public that the organization protects important natural places and working lands to the Land Trust Alliance Standards and Practices.

Dr. Glenn Okelker, President of the Board of Directors of the Cayucos Land Conservancy, recognizes the magnitude of what it means to remain approved.

"I believe it will enhance our efforts to protect open spaces, wildlife habitat, productive lands and the beautiful landscapes around Cayucos and along our coast,” he said. 

The Land Trust invites public input on the importance of awarding this distinction. Those interested can email info@landtrustaccreditation.org.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
caycous
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content