Nine Central Coast mayors send letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighting requests in any future Diablo Canyon legislation

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The mayors representing nine California Central Coast cities sent a joint letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday outlining policies that they request are included in any legislation that explores the extension of Diablo Canyon Power Plant's operation near Avila Beach.

Diablo Canyon Power Plant near Avila Beach is set to be decommissioned in 2025, but a coalition of scientists, academics, and clean energy advocates are fighting to keep it operational. It generated about 6% of the state's power last year, delivering clean energy across the state.

The letter was in response to draft legislation language that was recently released that would extend the amount of time that the power plant would remain open.

Officials said that the goal of the letter is to help shape the legislation surrounding Diablo Canyon's operation.

"In 2018, cities in San Luis Obispo County joined together to create a unified voice for our region in the wake of the announcement that DCPP was closing. As a region, we stood up and fought for our communities," the letter stated.

"The potential extension of the operations at DCPP is a regional issue that goes beyond San Luis Obispo County. As a region, we strongly believe that together we rise."

The letter outlines nine key priorities that the mayors would like to see in any legislation that is passed:

Ensure safe operation of the power plant.

Limit the term of the extension and tie it to making sure the State has enough renewable energy and battery storage to replace the power plant when the license extension expires.

Prevent the California Public Utilities Commission from taking back funds that were sent to local governments as a result of SB 1090.

Recognize that Senate Bill 1090 funds have already been used to prepare for the 2025 closure of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant and that more funds will be needed in the future should the closure timeline change.

Continue the process to realize the dynamic future vision for the use of Parcel P once the power plant is decommissioned and remove barriers to advance investment and development of renewable energy.

Partner with the Central Coast on future investments in renewable energy or other projects on the Central Coast that could help the California and local communities in the post-DCPP future.

Preserve the over 12,000 acres of pristine land along the California coastline, in consultation with native peoples.

Find a safe solution for the long-term storage of the spent fuel that is currently being stored at DCPP.

Encourage PG&E to use local labor where feasible to support the local community and ensure that there is an equitable and smooth transition for skilled labor who support California’s energy and economy.

The letter was signed by the mayors of Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Grover Beach, Lompoc, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria.