Pavement rehabilitation project may cause road delays in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Public Works Department of Atascadero said that drivers may experience delays over the next two to three weeks due to the 2022 F-14 Pavement Rehabilitation Project.

City officials said that significant work will take place starting Monday, Aug. 15, in the areas listed:

Cenegal Road (Laurel Road to west): Roadway paving beginning Monday, 8/15, continuing through Wednesday, 8/17. Cenegal Road will remain open for residents, but paving operations will result in significant delays.

Roadway paving beginning Monday, 8/15, continuing through Wednesday, 8/17. Cenegal Road will remain open for residents, but paving operations will result in significant delays. Corriente Road (San Fernando Road to Santa Ana Road): Roadway paving beginning Wednesday, continuing through Thursday, 8/18. Roadway will remain open for residents, but those not living on Corriente Road are asked to use alternate routes during paving operations.

Roadway paving beginning Wednesday, continuing through Thursday, 8/18. Roadway will remain open for residents, but those not living on Corriente Road are asked to use alternate routes during paving operations. Balboa Road (San Fernando Road to Santa Ana Road): Roadway milling and base grading will commence Monday, 8/15, continuing throughout the week. The contractor will provide traffic control, but delays of up to 20 minutes should be expected.

Workers recommend residents in these areas to use alternative routes if possible, and to plan additional time when leaving or returning home.

The city said "F-14 project improvements consist of pavement rehabilitation for a total of 3.3 miles of roadway, including Ardilla Road between Balboa Road and the northern end, Balboa Road between Santa Ana Road and San Fernando Road, Cebada Road between Santa Ana Road and the southern end, Cenegal Road between Laurel Road and the previous western terminus, and Corriente Road between San Fernando Road and Santa Ana Road."

Furthermore, "additional improvements include upgrading existing CMP storm drain pipes and other minor drainage improvements," according to the city.

The F-14 Sales Tax Measure funds these improvements, which was passed by the community in 2014.

The city said that "Changeable Message Boards (CMS) will be placed at visible locations to each roadway and will be kept updated with pertinent information regarding the schedule."

The Public Works Department said to "please drive carefully through the work zones and be considerate of both other drivers and workers. Large trucks, trailers, and recreational vehicles should use alternative routes where possible."

For more information or questions, you can contact Public Works at 805-470-3456 or through email at publicworks@atascadero.org.

For street project information, click here.