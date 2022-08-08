Police arrest Arroyo Grande man for felony warrants, narcotics, false identity, stolen property, and more

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Police pulled over an Arroyo Grande man while he was biking, soon discovered his three felony warrants and arrested him for narcotics and stolen property, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The department said that around 7:00 a.m. on Monday, an officer pulled over the 38-year-old on Prado Road at Elks Lane for a California Vehicle Code Violation on a bicycle.

During this stop, the Arroyo Grande man provided the officer with a false name – but police said the officer recognized the man from a previous arrest and confirmed he had three felony warrants.

In addition to the warrants, police said that the bike he was riding was stolen during a residential burglary in San Luis Obispo on July 25, 2022.

Officers searched the man and found a collapsible baton or “billy club” in his possession and an ID card that was not his own, according to SLOPD.

Police said the officers then took the man to San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked him on felony warrants, possession of the stolen property, possession of an expandable baton, and providing false identification to an officer.

Furthermore, during a more extensive search at the jail, police said they found 40.90 grams of methamphetamine, and 77.80 grams of fentanyl hidden on the man's body.

PC: San Luis Obispo Police Department

$2,365 in US Currency and additional evidence of illegal narcotics sales were also seized as evidence, according to the department.

In total, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said the Arroyo Grande man was booked for the following charges: