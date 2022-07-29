Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews battle small vegetation fire near Lopez Lake

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were responding to a brush fire near Lopez Lake that had grown to one acre as of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The fire was first reported just before 3 p.m. near Lopez Lake in the Arroyo Grande area, according to incident response pages.

It was reported to be one acre with 0% containment as of 3:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco.

This is a developing story, check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates.