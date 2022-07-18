80-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car on Tank Farm Road

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – An 80-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon for major injuries after being struck by a car on Tank Farm Road, according to San Luis Obispo Police.

Investigators said the car hit the pedestrian as he was walking from the south sidewalk of Tank Farm, across all lanes of traffic, in the intersection of Tank Farm and Morning Glory.

The status of the 80-year-old pedestrian is unknown as of Monday, July 18, 2022.

Police said the pedestrian suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital, and Tank Farm was shut down for several hours between Morning Glory and Righetti Ranch due to the severity of the crash.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, and police said that drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

This accident is under investigation, and SLO Police ask that anyone with information please call 805-781-7312 and ask for Officer Walsh with the reference case number 220716040.

For more information, click here.