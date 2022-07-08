Authorities identify victims of double-fatal accident near Nipomo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Authorities have identified the two men who were killed in a head-on traffic collision on Highway 1 near Nipomo early Wednesday morning.

Santa Maria residents Geovany Bazan Rojas, 31, and Julian Hernandez, 35, were both killed on Wednesday when a Dodge Ram traveling southbound on Highway 1 around 4:45 a.m. made a left turn directly in front of the Honda Civic that the men were in.

California Highway Patrol officials said that the drivers were unable to avoid a head-on collision.

The accident blocked both lanes of Highway 1 at Willow Road and Winterhaven Way, temporarily closing the highway and causing large traffic back-ups.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact San Luis Obispo CHP by calling 805-594-8700.