San Luis Obispo County
Man arrested for five arson felonies in relation to small vegetation fire in San Luis Obispo on Monday

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A man was arrested for five arson felony charges on Monday in relation to a small fire that broke out behind the Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo on Monday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in a homeless encampment off of Elks Lane and grew to 20-by-20 feet, according to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

The man arrested was on parole and probation for previous arson convictions, according to the police department.

