Man arrested for five arson felonies in relation to small vegetation fire in San Luis Obispo on Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A man was arrested for five arson felony charges on Monday in relation to a small fire that broke out behind the Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo on Monday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in a homeless encampment off of Elks Lane and grew to 20-by-20 feet, according to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

The man arrested was on parole and probation for previous arson convictions, according to the police department.