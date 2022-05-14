Sheriff’s deputies arrest Atascadero man for terrorist threats towards hospital in Templeton

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Saturday morning, deputies arrested a 33-year-old Atascadero man for terrorist threats towards the Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, according to the SLO County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said that the 33-year-old called the hospital on Saturday, wanting a refill of a medication.

When his request was declined, hospital staff said that he threatened to come to Twin Cities Community Hospital and "shoot up the place."

Deputies said they immediately responded and placed the hospital on lockdown around 11:02 a.m.

The Atascadero man arrived at the hospital while officials were holding the lockdown, and deputies detained the 33-year-old without incident.

The sheriff's office said there was no weapon located on the man.

Around 11:12 a.m., the hospital lifted the lockdown, and officials said that the deputies arrested and took the Atascadero man to the County Jail for making terrorist threats.