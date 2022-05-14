Police arrest 19-year-old San Luis Obispo man for stabbing his relative during an argument

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Police arrested a 19-year-old San Luis Obispo man for stabbing his relative in the upper body during an argument, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The department said that several 911 calls came in around 12:00 p.m. on Friday about a family disturbance on the 2200 block of King Street.

Police responded to the scene and found a man suffering from several stab wounds to his upper body.

First responders took the stab-wound victim to the hospital, and police said he is in stable condition at this time.

While the victim was being treated, the department said officers found the 19-year-old near the house, and took him into custody without incident.

The investigation showed that the two were related, and that an argument broke out between the 19-year-old and the victim which lead to the stabbing.

Police booked the 19-year-old into SLO County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.