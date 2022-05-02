Fallen San Luis Obispo Police detective enrolled in the state’s Peace Officers’ Memorial Monument in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Fallen San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti was formally enrolled in the California Peace Officers' Memorial Monument in Sacramento, according to the police department.

Benedetti, 37, was shot and killed on May 10, 2021 while serving a search warrant at an apartment complex in San Luis Obispo, as News Channel 3-12 previously reported.

He was a 12-year law enforcement veteran and left behind a wife and two young daughters.

San Luis Obispo Police Chief Scott and many other police staff were able to attend the ceremony in Sacramento along with Benedetti's family.