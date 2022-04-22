San Luis Obispo County Public Health issues new isolation and quarantine orders

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – To align with recent changes from California Public Health, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Friday that it updated new isolation and quarantine orders.

The new orders are for those who are exposed to COVID-19 but do not experience symptoms and do not test positive, according to county public health.

County public health said that the new changes mean that people in this category– those who may have been exposed but are not symptomatic nor test positive – are no longer required to quarantine at home.

However, county public health said such people should get tested five days after the exposure, wear a mask around others for 10 days after the exposure and monitor for symptoms.

"If you are exposed and do not quarantine, please remember you must be extremely diligent in masking until after day ten," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. "That means avoiding situations where you might take off your mask, like eating at a restaurant."

County public health said that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or develops symptoms must isolate immediately.

"The bottom line is still, stay home if you’re sick or test positive for COVID-19," said Dr. Borenstein. "If you’re exposed to COVID-19, please be vigilant about masking, testing, and monitoring for symptoms—and be honest with yourself and others if you start to experience even mild symptoms like a headache or sore throat."

Quarantine is still required in high-risk residential settings (such as shelters, corrections, health care and long-term care) and is recommended for people who either had a high-risk exposure or are at higher risk of infection because they are immune compromised or haven't been vaccinated, according to county public health.

For more information, click here to visit the SLO County Public Health COVID-19 web page, or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903.