Atascadero to complete Traffic Way sewer replacement project Tuesday

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A sewer replacement project in Atascadero is scheduled to finish on Tuesday, April 26, according to the city's contractor, Specialty Construction Inc.

The contractor said that on Tuesday night, the sewer main installation on Traffic Way between the Community Center and San Jacinto Ave will be completed.

This project will replace about one mile of undersized sewer main beneath Traffic Way, between San Jacinto Ave and Bajada Ave, according to the contractor.

To complete this project, Specialty Construction Inc. said workers will replace the manhole at the intersection of Traffic Way and San Jacinto Ave.

"Due to high wastewater flows from multiple incoming lines and significant traffic volumes at this location, the work will be done at night to minimize impacts to the public," said the contractor.

City officials said that while the contractor will provide traffic control around the construction site, Atascadero residents are encouraged to use alternate routes Tuesday night as delays may be significant.

Following completion of the sewer main line installation, the contractor said it will be working to complete tie-ins of sewer laterals and the abandonment of existing manholes and mainline.

After completing all underground work, the city said that the northbound lane of Traffic Way will be milled and repaved during the week of May 16 to leave a smooth finished surface.

The contractor said that this project replaces a total of 5,500 ft. of 10-12-inch diameter existing sewer mains with larger 15-18-inch PVC sewer mains between San Jacinto Avenue and Lift Station #5 (behind the Community Center).

City officials said that this work also includes construction of 22 new sewer manholes, reconnecting 55 sewer laterals to the new main and repaving of the half width of roadway following completion of all trench work.

As the city has grown, wastewater flow to this segment of sewer line has grown significantly, according to the city.

Currently, this sewer main accepts all of the wastewater flow originating from north of San Anselmo Road along the El Camino Real corridor, as well as the Apple Valley and Lakes Developments and residential neighborhoods to the west of Traffic Way, according to the contractor.

For more information or questions, the contractor said to please contact Public Works at 805-470-3456 or publicworks@atascadero.org