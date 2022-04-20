San Luis Obispo authorities identify victim of weekend fatal car accident

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo authorities have identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle car accident that occurred on the 3900 block of Broad Street on Sunday morning.

Jadyn Louise Hall, 29, was found unconscious at the scene of the accident just before 12 p.m. on Sunday morning, and after providing medical aid and being transferred to a local hospital, Hall did not survive her injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel and released.

Officials said that drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved in the accident, but Hall was not wearing a seatbelt, which they said contributed to the severity of their injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officers are working to determine the factors that led to the crash, according to city officials.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Officer Josh Walsh at 805-781-7317 reference SLOPD case #220417028.