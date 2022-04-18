Sunday car accident in San Luis Obispo leaves one person dead

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A two-vehicle car accident in San Luis Obispo on Sunday morning killed one person, according to the city.

Police and fire both responded to reports of a two-vehicle car accident near the 3900 block of Broad Street just before noon on Sunday, the city said.

Responding personnel transported an unconscious driver to the hospital, but the person succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased's name is being withheld until notification of next of kin. The person in the second vehicle was evaluated at the scene and released.

The investigation remains ongoing, but the city said that drugs or alcohol are not believed to be involved in the crash.

The city noted that the person who died was not wearing a seatbelt, "which contributed to the severity of their injuries."

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Officer Josh Walsh at 805-781-7317, and reference San Luis Obispo Police Department case #220417028.