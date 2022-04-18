Police investigate suspicious devices that evacuated the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport on Sunday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – An investigation is underway for the two suspicious devices that were found in a public restroom at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport on Sunday that led to a brief evacuation, according to the SLO County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that the airport was evacuated as a precaution while the county's Bomb Task Force investigated.

The task force identified the devices as inert practice mortars that caused no threat to the public, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said that the public and airport employees were allowed back in after roughly 30 minutes.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, according to the sheriff's office.