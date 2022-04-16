Pismo Beach Police arrest man for attempted murder of an officer

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Police arrested a Pismo Beach man for attempted murder after he tried to shoot an officer who had pulled him over on Friday, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

The department said that the man initially failed to pull over and continued slowly driving in the 200 block of Pomeroy when a Pismo Beach Police Officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation.

Eventually the man yielded, but as the officer approached to order the man out of his car, the man pointed a semiautomatic pistol at the officer’s head, according to the department.

Police said that a "struggle for the weapon ensued," and during the struggle, the man pulled the trigger attempting to shoot the officer – but the gun malfunctioned and did not fire.

The man sustained minor injuries during the "struggle," and police said he appeared to be intoxicated.

The department said that the officer had backup arrive and they ultimately took the man into custody and booked him into San Luis Obispo County Jail for attempted murder and other charges, with bail set at $500,000.

Following his arrest, police said they completed a search warrant at the man's residence and found ammunition and loaded magazines.

The Pismo Beach Police Department said if anyone has information pertaining to this investigation, to please contact the department's Investigations Bureau at 805-773-2208.