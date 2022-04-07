San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim of Wednesday homicide

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified the victim who was fatally shot in Creston on Wednesday.

Jack Dean Everhart, of Creston, was fatally shot by Cruz Christopher Gomez Jr. on the 9000 block of Goldie Lane in Creston around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Gomez later went on to stab a woman victim multiple times just hours later on Wednesday afternoon in Paso Robles, and was wanted by both the Sheriff's Office and the Paso Robles Police Department. The woman was transported to the hospital.

Sheriff's deputies were able to arrest Gomez in Paso Robles around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was booked into the county jail on one count of murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.