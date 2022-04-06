Man wanted for homicide, attempted homicide arrested in San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The man wanted for allegedly fatally shooting a male victim Wednesday morning, and then stabbing a female victim multiple times on Wednesday afternoon was located and arrested on St. Ann Drive in Paso Robles around 3:30 p.m.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office was searching for Cruz Christopher Gomez Jr., who is accused of the fatal shooting, and who was also wanted by the Paso Robles Police Department for an attempted homicide.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting that had occurred in the 9000 block of Goldie Lane in Creston at around 7:30 a.m., according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound. While medical aid was administered, the man died from his injuries.

The Sheriff's Office opened an investigation immediately, Cipolla said.

Then, just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Alamo Creek for reports of a woman victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police spokesman Caleb Davis. The woman was transported to a local hospital, he added.

Gomez is described as 42 and from Creston by the Sheriff's Office, but as 43 and from Bakersfield by the Paso Robles Police Department.

Gomez is described as bald, wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If anyone has seen or knows where Gomez may be, police said to call 911. The Sheriff's Office said he is considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to call the police department at 805-237-6464, or the sheriff's office.