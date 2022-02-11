Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Tom Cruise talks to NASA astronaut and Cal Poly alum Victor Glover about living and working in outer space

Cal Poly College of Engineering

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The College of Engineering at Cal Poly said Tom Cruise and NASA astronaut Victor Glover, a Cal Poly alum, filmed a virtual conversation about living and working in outer space.

The conversation between the astronaut and "Top Gun" star focuses on dealing with the weightlessness of outer space, and how astronauts train their bodies to remain conscious and healthy while traveling at speeds like 17,000 MPH.

Click here to watch the full YouTube video.

