San Luis Obispo County
Dairy Creek Golf Course expands offerings, finds success

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A lack of available water forced Dairy Creek Golf Course to close nine of it's 18 holes shortly before the pandemic. Managers reached out to the community to ask what they would like to see at the county run facility. The changes that were made have led to recognition for innovation and land management from the California Association of Counties.

San Luis Obispo County Golf Superintendent Josh Heptig spoke with News Channel Anchor Scott Hennessee about the popular Top Tracer Range and future plans that include zip lines, electric go-karts, miniature golf, and camping structures.

