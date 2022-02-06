Cal Poly hosts high school students for robotics competition

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly Society of Women Engineers hosted high school students for a robotics tournament this weekend.

Over 100 students from nearly 20 different high schools across California came to Cal Poly to compete in the Annual VEX Robotics Tournament.

It is the 11th annual California Central Coast VEX Tournament.

This year's theme to get the robots ready is "Tipping Point."

The goal is to modify their robot, which teams have been working on since September, in order to maneuver around moving various objects to score the most points.

The annual competition also serves as a qualifier to advance to state championships in March.