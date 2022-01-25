Controlled fires burning in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County officials said residents might notice smoke along the central coast during the next few weeks.

The county will burn about 230 brush piles in state parks around the area, including Montana de Oro State Park, Morro Bay State Park and Hearst San Simeon State Park.

According to the county, crews expect to finish these controlled burnings around the second week of February.

For a statewide controlled burning map from the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System, click here.