Paso Robles man struck and killed walking in traffic

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- A man was killed after walking in traffic and being hit by a car.

It happened Wednesday night around 7 p.m. on Highway 46, west of Buena Vista Drive in Paso Robles.

Police first got calls saying the man was walking in the westbound lane of traffic, then another saying the man had been hit by a car driving westbound on the highway.

The man was dead at the scene.

Police say two other cars tried to avoid him, but also hit him with their vehicles.

The fatal crash is under investigation.

The Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Paso Robles Police Department immediately at 805-237-6464.