San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 cases continue to rise with two more deaths and 55 hospitalizations

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The SLO County Public Health Department recorded 1,565 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths since Friday.

The two new deaths came from residents ranging in age from 80 to 100. With this report, SLO County now has a total of 380 residents who have died from COVID-19.

“We are saddened to report the deaths of these members of our community and offer our condolences to the loved ones they left behind,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Our local health care system and hospital staff are under immense pressure driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant."

"Please do not go to the ER for COVID-19 testing or mild symptoms," she continues. "If you’re not up to date on your COVID-19 vaccination, please make an appointment today to get this protection.”

The Public Health Department said there are currently 55 hospitalized residents with eight in the ICU due to COVID-19, and hospitals are reporting increasing pressure on emergency departments and staffing.

With the 1,565 new confirmed cases since Friday, SLO County's 14-day daily average has risen to an all-time high of 383, according to the dashboard.

The department said a total of 6,350 cases have been reported so far in January; this compares to 7,437 for the entire month of January 2021.

The department said local COVID-19 testing is available at local pharmacies, urgent cares, or Public Health community sites by appointment.

To schedule an appointment for vaccines, click here.