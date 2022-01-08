San Luis Obispo will temporarily close Bob Jones Trail for safety improvements

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Starting Monday, January 10 the city of SLO will temporarily close the Bob Jones Bike Trail for about 8 weeks.

The city will close off a section of the trail from the Prado Road intersection to the Los Osos Valley Road corridor while construction takes place to make safety improvements.

SLO City said this construction will reduce fire hazards and replace fencing near steep drop-offs along the trail.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we make these important safety improvements to the Bob Jones Bike Trail and surrounding areas,” said Greg Cruce, Deputy Director of Maintenance Operations for the City’s Public Works Department. “This brief closure is a temporary inconvenience that will benefit the community and users of the trail for years to come.”

For more information on this project, click here.