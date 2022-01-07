San Luis Obispo Police arrest two men with shotgun and drugs
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The SLO City Police Department say they arrested two men Friday morning for possessing a shotgun and drugs.
SLOPD said someone reported seeing the two with a shotgun in the creek by Murray and Santa Rosa Street near Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Officers arrived at the location and found one man in possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and another in possession of meth and heroin, said police.
According to the department, one of the men also had and an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.
Officers arrested both men and booked them into county jail.
