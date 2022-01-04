Break-in causes hundreds of dollars in damage to Mission Thrift Store in SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Mission Thrift Store suffered a break-in early Tuesday morning, resulting in the theft of about $500 in value.

According to Old Mission School officials, when the security alarm company notified the store earlier Tuesday morning, staff came to the scene to see a front window broken into, and a trail of broken glass leading to the display case and cash register.

(Old Mission School)

Representatives for the thrift store say San Luis Obispo police are checking with neighboring businesses to see if any cameras may have caught who is responsible for the damages.

Old Mission School reports that pocket knives, art supplies and vintage playing cards were among the items taken from the store.

(Old Mission School)

“It shakes our sense of security to see our store broken into,” said Michelle Orradre, Mission

Thrift manager. “We are happy we were still able to open up to customers today, using a cash

register someone had recently donated. We are hopeful this was a one time incident.”

During he break-in the cash register was dismantled, but there was no money inside.

"Old Mission School"

In addition to the $500 worth of items stolen from the store, the front window cost an additional $200 to replace on Tuesday afternoon.

Mission Thrift says their sales contribute to nearly 10 percent of Old Mission School's budget, generating more than $250,000 in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.