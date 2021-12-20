Atascadero police searching for suspect in armed robbery

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Atascadero Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.

It happened on the 9000 block of Coromar Court around 1:45 p.m. The woman told police she was standing in her garage when a man approached, pointed a handgun at her and demanded her purse.

The woman gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled the area on foot.

Not long after the armed robbery, police dispatchers received multiple calls from people who live on Colorado Avenue about a mile south of the initial crime. The callers told police they witnessed a man, who matched the description of the earlier robbery, walking on their property.

Police and sheriff's deputies scoured the area but he was not located. Police dogs and a California Highway Patrol helicopter aided in the search.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s standing six feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a dark blue sweatshirt with white lettering, blue jeans and black and white Converse shoes. He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck, which is pictured below:

Police say a suspect in a weekend robbery in Atascadero has a tattoo similar to this on his neck

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crime or the man wanted in connection is urged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.