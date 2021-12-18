San Luis Obispo County Public Health reacts to first case of Omicron

A resident of San Luis Obispo County has been struck with the Omicron variant, reported by the county's public health department.

It's the first known case of the variant in the county.

According to SLO Public Health, it was just a matter of time.

“We were fully expected to see cases of Omicron," said Public Health Director Dr. Penny Borenstein. "This is our first of undoubtedly many. It may, as it’s proving in other parts of the world, takeover our delta variant."

Folks in downtown San Luis Obispo did not want to speak on camera, but they did say the variant will not change the way they go about their every day routines.

That mindset is similar to the message that the county is giving.

“Nothing really changes in terms of what people can do to protect themselves," said Public Health Director Dr. Penny Borenstein. "Vaccination first and fore most, get your booster, stay home if you’re sick, get tested, especially if you have traveled or been around anyone you know is positive."

According to the county's public health department, the Delta variant remains the dominant strain in the county, but public health will continue to inform the community as Omicron continues to emerge.