San Luis Obispo County
King Tides are expected to crash the coast, including Pismo Beach

Beachgoers line Pismo Beach during Monday afternoon when temperatures climbed to nearly 100 degrees. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The coast of California will receive high tides with possible flooding this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Tides tend to be high in the mornings anyway, but each morning this weekend will be unusually high and follow with calming tides into the afternoon.

No flood advisories are reported on the central coast but up north at the San Francisco bayshore. There are beach hazard advisories in San Luis Obispo County but nothing significant.

