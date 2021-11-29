Hanukkah festivities begin around the Central Coast including Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Hanukkah celebrations are underway across the Central Coast including Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo.

The first lighting of the menorah took place Sunday night and continues another seven nights.

It's a 30-year-old tradition that, last year, had just 10 people due to the pandemic. This year is back to what the tradition normally looks like.

The menorah will be lit each night at 5 p.m.

The first night included dreidel spinning contests, candy menorah making, singing songs and donuts.

Sunday night's lighting also had SLO mayor Erica Stewart light the first of eight nights.