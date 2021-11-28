Holiday Plaza is filled with festivities in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The holidays are back and so is Holiday Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo.

According to Downtown SLO, Holiday Plaza is the centerpiece to the holiday fun in San Luis Obispo with activities throughout the entire holiday season.

Santa arrived Nov. 26 and he will continue to be at the plaza Thursday's through Sunday's up until Christmas Eve.

In addition to Santa's house, there is also a spot to drop-off letters for Santa.

The plaza also includes the Classic Carousel which runs every day until Christmas Eve. Tickets are $3 per person.

There is also light displays, including a walk-through ornament, a tree forest, Christmas tree, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Every night of Hanukkah, starting tonight at 5 p.m., the SLO Jewish community will continue the annual tradition of lighting the public menorah outside Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa.

Tonight's candles will be done by San Luis Obispo Mayor, Erica Stewart.

Festivities at the Mission for the first night of Hanukkah will include making candy menorahs, Hanukkah sweets and more.