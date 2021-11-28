Firefighters put out debris fire in Grover Beach

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Firefighters extinguished a debris fire burning in Grover Beach Sunday morning.

At around 7 a.m., crews from the Five Cities Fire Authority responded to the 1100 block of Farroll Road near South 13th Street.

There they found a debris fire burning in brush near multiple structures.





Firefighters put out a brush and debris fire burning in a Grover Beach neighborhood. (Five Cities Fire Authority)

Firefighters immediately began battling the fire and were able to get it contained.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged by the fire.