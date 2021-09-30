Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 9:00 pm
Published 9:15 pm

San Luis Obispo released its annual tourism report

Brayton Metzger / KEYT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo is keeping visitors engaged even during a year of travel restrictions.

The newly released report from the tourism business improvement district says the hotel industry is rebounding sooner than expected.

There has been a 10% increase in the transient occupancy tax collected during the last financial year.

The city's tourism district says it found strategic ways to enhance its marketing strategies during a dark year.

It was highlighted by the award winning campaign "#SLOReady".

It focused on attracting toursts with key words such as relaxation, outdoors, family, culinary, and 65 and up.

For more information on the full reporter, click here.

Author Profile Photo

Reed Harmon

Reed Harmon is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Reed, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content