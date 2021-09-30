San Luis Obispo released its annual tourism report

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo is keeping visitors engaged even during a year of travel restrictions.

The newly released report from the tourism business improvement district says the hotel industry is rebounding sooner than expected.

There has been a 10% increase in the transient occupancy tax collected during the last financial year.

The city's tourism district says it found strategic ways to enhance its marketing strategies during a dark year.

It was highlighted by the award winning campaign "#SLOReady".

It focused on attracting toursts with key words such as relaxation, outdoors, family, culinary, and 65 and up.

For more information on the full reporter, click here.