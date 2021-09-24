One person rescued from Avila Beach cliffside

San Luis Obispo County

AVILA BEACH, Calif. – Cal Fire crews rescued a person who was stuck on a cliffside near Avila Beach Friday.

At around 12:30 p.m., rescue crews responded to Cave Landing Road near the parking lot of Pirates Cove Beach.

According to Cal Fire, one person was unable to get back up the cliff and needed rescue.

Crews responded and used a rope system to assist the stranded person. The person, who was not identified, was uninjured.

Pirates Cove Beach is a popular beach spot with busy hiking trails which lead to a large sea cave. The beach itself is known as a clothing optional beach.