Free concert tickets given at SLO County’s “Shots for Shows” three-day COVID vaccine clinic

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Public Health is teaming up with a concert contractor Thursday night to host a COVID vaccine clinic.

At least a dozen have received a COVID vaccine here at the Fremont theater.

On top of that, they got a free concert ticket as a reward.

A concert contractor thought of this idea, “Shot for Shows.”

Today is day one of three of this event.

So here’s how it works, anyone who is eligible to get a COVID vaccine, can go in and get a shot.

Once it is taken care of, they get to select one of ten concerts at either Fremont Cheater or Avila concerts at the cove.

Musical artists like Chicano Batman, The Expendables and Gary Clark Jr. are among the shows being offered.

Organizers say the goal here is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“I want to get this pandemic behind us. I want to be able to go out without a mask on,” said concert contractor Bruce Howard. “I got my mask on, I don’t want to wear a mask anymore. I want to go to a restaurant without wearing a mask. I want to feel comfortable going to a concert. I think that’s what everybody wants.”

Tickets are valued at an average of *$50.*

The event continues here at Fremont Theater in Downtown San Luis Obispo until 8 p.m.

For those who miss this vaccine clinic, Friday, people can go to either Oceano or Atascadero to get a COVID vaccine and a free concert ticket.

Oceano’s clinic will take place at the Oceano Community Center from 3 p.m. through 7 p.m.

Atascadero’s clinic will take place at the Pavilion at the Lake from 2:30 p.m. through 6 p.m.