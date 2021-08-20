Vina Robles Amphitheatre to require proof of vaccine or negative test to attend events

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – One of the most popular concert venues on the Central Coast will soon be requiring proof of vaccination.

Vina Robles Amphitheatre announced Friday that it will begin requiring all staff, patrons and visiting guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test with 72 hours of a scheduled event.

The policy goes into effect on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Vina Robles is the latest high-profile venue in our area to announce similar rules. Earlier this week, four theaters, including the Lobero Theatre, announced similar policies. The Santa Barbara Bowl has announced extra precautions but has stopped short of requiring proof of vaccine.

The Paso Robles concert venue has three events scheduled before the vaccine policy goes into place. According to its website, Counting Crows will be the first act to perform with these new guidelines.

