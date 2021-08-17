Lobero Theatre, other venues to require all guests be vaccinated to attend events

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Lobero Theatre box office will enforce new COVID-19 safety requirements.

All guests, including children 12 years and older, who plan to attend an event at the Lobero must show proof of being fully-vaccinated or supply a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to the event.

Visitors may also be asked to show a photo ID.

The same rules apply to the Center Stage Theater, Granada Theatre, and the Ensemble Theatre.

Different protocols in place at each location, so those attending events should check the venue's website for the most up-to-date information.

A mask is required indoors, regardless of vaccination status, as mandated by Santa Barbara County.