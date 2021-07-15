The Great American Melodrama welcomes the community back Thursday night

San Luis Obispo County

OCEANO, Calif. - "Welcome back" is the recurring message spread throughout the community as The Great American Melodrama brings in an audience Thursday night for the first time in 16 months.

The pandemic caused many businesses to close down, including the arts and entertainment.

The Great American Melodrama, a staple to Oceano and the Central Coast, returns to its show by kicking off with Comedy Tonight.

The crowd should expect laughter throughout the venue and a live-performance feeling that has been missed in the theatre for over a year.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with tickets and more information found here.