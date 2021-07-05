Fatal hit-and-run victim identified in Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Paso Robles Police Department identified the fatal hit-and-run victim on Monday morning.

Paso Robles Police Department identified the victim as Steve Leon, 22 from Paso Robles.

On Saturday at around 1:40 a.m., Paso Robles police reported to a car crash involving a gray car and a pedestrian near Meadowlark and Deer Springs Drive.

The gray car fled the scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on Meadowlark.

While officers were on their way to the scene, they received a call about a second eastbound car crash into a pedestrian.

The second car was described to be a dark-colored BMW.

Officers arrived on scene and found Leon unresponsive in the street.

Leon was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers began a search of the area and at around 4 a.m., officers located a black BMW parked in the 900 block of Running Stag Way.

Police say the BMW contained evidence of a crash.

Officers contacted a 32-year-old Paso Robles man and arrested him for felony hit-and-run.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.