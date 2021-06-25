17 Strong foundation receives $10,000 donation

San Luis Obispo County

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- 17 Strong announced a big donation towards their cause on Friday.

17 Strong, an organization that was made by the late Ryan Teixeira, announced that they recently received a $10,000 donation from Pureinfluencer.

Pureinfluencer is a company that converts web traffic to sales leads for automotive dealerships, providing clients with a 30 percent minimum lift in first party leads.

“It is donations from companies like Pureinfluencer that help 17 Strong continue to fulfill Ryan’s vision of providing Victory Trips to young adults who have battled catastrophic illness,” says Steve Teixeira.

17 Strong is a public charity organization created by Arroyo Grande High School grad, Ryan Teixeira, granting Victory Trips to young adults who have battled catastrophic illnesses.

Funds raised from multiple charitable events, donated by businesses and individuals go towards providing Victory Trips to these patients.

Ryan Teixeira was a 2015 graduate of Arroyo Grande High School and one time cancer survivor.

Teixeira gained local notoriety after his first public battle with cancer.

Teixeira was a standout athlete at Arroyo Grande High School where played both baseball and football. During his senior year, he was diagnosed with Stage 1 Ewing Sarcoma and underwent several rounds of chemotherapy.

Teixeira received a bone marrow transplant from his brother but less than two years later, a different form of cancer returned.

Teixeira died in 2017 leaving behind behind a devoted family and loving Arroyo Grande community.

For more information on 17 Strong, click here.