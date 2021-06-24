Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
June 24, 2021 7:21 pm
Published 7:22 pm

San Luis Obispo County Public Health hosting mobile vaccine sites throughout the community

OCEANO, Calif. - COVID-19 vaccinations are now being administered through mobile sites across San Luis Obispo County.

Since early April, SLO Public Health has been focusing these pop-up sites around communities that are being affected more than others and which may not have easy access to larger vaccination sites.

The sites are available for those ages 12 and up and walk-ins are welcome.

These on-site vaccinations can serve up to 200 people per day. Appointments can be made online here.

Community / Health / Lifestyle / Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County / Video

Reed Harmon

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content