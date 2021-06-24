San Luis Obispo County Public Health hosting mobile vaccine sites throughout the community

San Luis Obispo County

OCEANO, Calif. - COVID-19 vaccinations are now being administered through mobile sites across San Luis Obispo County.

Since early April, SLO Public Health has been focusing these pop-up sites around communities that are being affected more than others and which may not have easy access to larger vaccination sites.

The sites are available for those ages 12 and up and walk-ins are welcome.

These on-site vaccinations can serve up to 200 people per day. Appointments can be made online here.