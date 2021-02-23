Psychologists see Seasonal Affective Disorder increase during COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Psychologists see an increase of Season Effective Disorder during COVID-19.

Psychologist say COVID continues to disrupt our normal lives and people feel increasingly isolated and burned out, and are getting even less sunlight than usual while staying at home.

According to Psychology Today, approximately 10 million Americans experience symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Mental health professionals say this number is likely higher this year due to an increase in mental health problems overall.