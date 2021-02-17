CAL FIRE announces new fire chief for SLO region

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- CAL FIRE announced the hiring of a new fire chief for the San Luis Obispo Unit on Wednesday.

Eddy Moore has been appointed as Unit Chief starting March 2.

Chief Moore will oversee the CAL FIRE SLO Unit, SLO County Fire and Pismo Beach Fire Departments.

This news comes after Chief Scott Jalbert announced his retirement back in December 2020.

Chief Moore has worked at multiple CAL FIRE units ranging from San Diego, Riverside and San Benito-Monterey, CAL FIRE said.

Moore began his career back in 1993 as a firefighter for the CAL FIRE San Diego Unit. He most recently worked in the Technical Services Program for the CAL FIRE Southern Region before joining CAL FIRE SLO.

CAL FIRE says Chief Moore has been assigned to Incident Management Teams (IMT) since 2008 and is currently the Incident Commander on CAL FIRE IMT 4. Moore is also committed to Department training and was the cadre lead for Supervision 4 and served on the Incident Management 3 cadre. Chief Moore is currently part of the C-400 and Incident Commander cadres.

Chief Moore is also a member on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), where he holds secret-level security clearance.

Chief Moore is married to his wife Jennypher and together they have 2 children, Isabella, 10 and Aiden, 8.

He is currently completing his Bachelor’s Degree in Emergency Services Management through the Union Institute & University.