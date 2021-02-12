Caltrans crews work through light rain and President’s Day on Hwy 1 repairs

San Luis Obispo County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working extended shifts through the long President's Day weekend on a storm-damaged section of Highway 1 in Big Sur.

"We are still unplugging culverts. Debris removal from inside the pipes continues," said Jim Shivers, Caltrans spokesman for District 5.

That includes clearing the culvert system north of Rat Creek while a separate team focuses on removing woody debris and debris flow material in the massive slide area.

The large chasm formed during last month's heavy rainstorms spawned by a relentless 48-hour atmospheric river. The damage is below the August 2020 Dolan Fire burn scar.

Anticipated relocation of the southern closure is planned for Monday, Feb. 22. Shivers said that will extend from Pacific Valley to the Big Creek Vista Point. The northern closure remains just south of Esalen.

Crews with earthmovers continue work inside the closed section of the highway while other Caltrans workers are repairing damaged guardrails and drainage facilities.

Shivers said light rain should not impact the operation. There is no time estimate for repairs or the reopening of Highway 1.