SLO County reports 3 more COVID-related deaths, bringing total to 59

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Health reported that three more residents died recently due to COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 59.

Public Health said one of the individuals was in their 80s, one was in their 90s and the third was over 100 years old.

All of the residents were considered vulnerable to severe illness due to underlying conditions.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take weeks to verify.

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. Residents are also urged to avoid large gatherings and are encouraged to stay home when possible.

Along with the three deaths, SLO County reported 191 new COVID-19 cases on Friday bringing the grand total number of cases identified in the county to 8,460.

