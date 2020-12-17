SLO County records 2 more COVID-related deaths, total now 56

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Health reported that two more residents passed away due to COVID-19 this week.

These two deaths have brought the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 56.

Public Health said these individuals were in their 80s and 90s and vulnerable to serious illness due to underlying health conditions.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take weeks to verify.

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. Residents are also urged to avoid large gatherings and are encouraged to stay home when possible.

